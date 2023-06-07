Nasi Lemak extra surprise inside, makes M’sian loose appetite

HORROR stories of discovering something strange after having already begun to eat a meal are pretty common these days, but what happens if our all-time favourite “ikan-bilis” in our fragrant Nasi Lemak dish was swapped out for...a lizard?

A Malaysian woman by the name of @ffaateha submitted a video to TikTok showing a lizard carcass being laid over rice and sambal in a Nasi Lemak.

Despite the fact that it was purchased at a roadside stand. No other information was provided regarding the stall’s location. But it’s thought to have happened close to Taman Tasik Permaisuri.

The person agrees that the occurrence has left her traumatised but is dissatisfied with the sanitation standards of the food handled by the seller.

As of the time that this post was written, the video has received close to 25k likes and 42k shares.

Many TikTok users noted that the merchant may have mistaken it for anchovies, while some internet users expressed their amazement and disgust.

Which do you believe? An innocent error or a dire one? Remember to be cautious and always double check ahead when buying food outside.