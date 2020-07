Naya Rivera’s body was finally found at Lake Piru on the same day her former Glee co-star Cory Monteith died seven years ago. To commemorate her life, her castmates have penned the following beautiful words in her memory. Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in Glee: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son." Becca Tobin, who played Kitty Wilde in Glee: "Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I've ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness. I joined the cast of Glee in the third season and as the newcomer, I was intimidated and terrified. The cast was already such a tight-knit group who had been working incredibly hard together for over three years to make it a hit show and I never expected any of them to have time for me. To my surprise, Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl's entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy." Amber Riley, who played Mercedes in Glee: “My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything.”

Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester in Glee: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family." Kristin Chenoweth, who played April Rhodes in Glee: "Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you." Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson in Glee: "She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun. Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I've maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn't help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see. I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn't have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now. And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya's gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel." Melissa Benoist, who played Marley Rose in Glee: “She has not left my mind this last week. It’s difficult to find words. There was an undeniable beauty that she radiated inside and out, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that I got to witness that up close even for the short period of time that I did. I was so intimidated by her, yet she had a way of disarming that just made you want to be around her, hear what she had to say (because it would undoubtedly be the sharpest and most real thing you would hear all day). She was kind and open to me when she didn’t have to be, when I was a naive, clueless and insecure newcomer. Bravely authentic, genuinely kind, incredibly talented and deeply loved by so many. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Naya.” Yvette Nicole Brown, Rivera’s co star in The Royal Family: "I am truly heartbroken to hear of the confirmed loss of this amazingly talented woman. I have watched her shine since she was a little girl on #TheRoyalFamily. She deserved to have a long life full of every good thing. I'm gutted that that will never be. #RIPNayaRivera" Jenna Ushkowitz (who played Tina Cohen-Chang) and Kevin McHale (who played Artie Abrams) penned a long caption on their respective Instagrams.

Lea Michelle, who played Rachel in Glee, posted black and white images of both Naya Rivera and her ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith on her Instagram Stories.