Kpop boy group NCT DREAM has broken a new record with their highly anticipated comeback album Hot Sauce! The album was released on May 10 at 6pm KST and by May 16, had surpassed one million in sales.

During a press conference, Jeno, one of the seven group members, described their album as “picking up where we left our bookmark last time.” Their last official comeback was in 2018 with the pop track We Go Up.

“When we debuted, we were just really young – and that was just the ‘one flavour’ we could offer. I think as we’ve progressed in our career, there are multiple flavours we can now showcase to everyone,” added Jeno.

The Hot Sauce album also features a song titled Rainbow which was written by four of the group members namely Mark, Jeno, Jaemin and Jisung. The heartfelt song contains messages from the group members to each other and to their fans.

The music video of title track Hot Sauce received more than 60 million views in just four days.