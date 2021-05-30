Near death as 6kg chunk of ice rips through roof (Video)

A HUGE chunk of ice that came crashing through the roof of a house in Wisconsin has residents puzzled over its origin.

It sounded like a shotgun blast when the 6kg ice ripped through the roof and crashed through the bedroom ceiling, a resident told WQOW-TV.

“It grazed me,” he said, adding that he “would have probably been out, kicked the bucket” if the ice chunk had landed just inches away from where it fell.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota, said storm clouds in the area on Tuesday morning were not strong enough to cause hail the size of the ice chunk.

United Press International (UPI) reported that the local sheriff’s office could not place the source of the ice either.

It is said that one possible explanation for the ice block’s creation is a freezing water leak from a plane passing over the house

A TV station reported that a flight bound for Minneapolis flew over the house at 8.15 am, the time that the ice fell through Millermon’s roof, according to a flight tracker app.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/X2zY1ZO4aIk