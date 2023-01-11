Negeri Sembilan college students hit with food poisoning due to alleged rotten eggs served during their meal

School children deserve nutritious meals in school to ensure they can focus and remain active throughout the school session.

Recently, several students had allegedly experienced food poisoning after consuming half-rotten eggs at a MARA Junior Science College in Kuala Klawang, Negeri Sembilan.

“The food served caused the children to vomit and get diaorrhaea,” said Amira Alia Faizul on her Facebook page.

Pictures of the rotten eggs spread on social media by concerned parties, voicing out how the young students had endured stomach pains due to careless food preparation, with this incident allegedly “not being the first time”.

“This is not the first time the school canteen has served terrible food like this. There was another case where the children were fed overly spicy chili sauce until they got stomach ache.

“We were promised that the food will be prepared properly moving forward from the incident but now it has happened again,” she added.

In her post, Amira had reached out to Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to look into the issue.

“Eventhough I am overseas at the moment, I have informed the Deputy Director General of Education MARA to immediately investigate the incident, then take strict action to ensure it never happens again.

“If this negligence was found to have actually occurred, MARA will definitely take firm action including terminating their contract as stipulated in the agreement and regulations,” he said in a Facebook post.

Asyraf added that he had requested a full report of the incident and will receive it latest by tomorrow afternoon.

Netizens were of course appalled by the MRSM canteen’s negligence and supported the move to terminate the canteen operator’s contract.

Some even suggested to hire a nutritionist or dietitian to conduct spotchecks for quality control purposes.

Asyraf replied to the suggestion – stating that he constantly monitors the other MRSM establishments from time to time but missed out on the Kuala Klawang one.

“Every visit, whether planned out earlier or spontaneously like a spotcheck, I will make sure to inspect the canteen and its kitchen,” Asyraf verified.

He will also start to interview the MRSM Kuala Klawang students randomly for feedback.