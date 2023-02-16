Netflix to debut MH370 documentary on March 8

NINE long years after the mysterious vanishing of the MH370 plane in 2014, popular streaming platform Netflix will debut its documentary “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” on March 8.

The debut date also commemorates the ninth anniversary of the 239 passengers and crew members who disappeared from the radar 39 minutes after take off.

According to the Netflix website, the documentary will unite an international community of the victim’s family members, scientists and investigative journalists in their ongoing search for answers.

Malay Mail reported that the documentary also included experts like science journalist and author of The Plane That Wasn’t There: Why We Haven’t Found MH370, Jeff Wise and author of The Disappearing Act: The Impossible Case of MH370 Florence de Changy, who is also a reporter.

Its director, Louise Malkinson is known for producing crime documentaries, one of them being Catching a Predator from 2021.

“(The families) want people to keep talking about this. The families want a platform to be able to say ‘Come on, it’s been nine years’. They were all united on that,” Malkinson said.

The first episode will delve into the first few hours and days after the plane’s disappearance, including what happened following conspiracy theories and false accusations spiraling uncontrollably.