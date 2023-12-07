Netizen gripes about men’s shorts length, deeming it ‘disrespectful’

EVERYONE has their opinions and being in Malaysia where a good chunk of its society is conservative, certain thoughts may come across as backwards especially when it comes to dressing, regardless of gender.

A netizen had recently targeted men’s fashion to express their distaste in their fashion choices, calling it shameful.

They had critiqued on Facebook page, 大马资讯网, on certain men wearing short shorts, calling their choice of outfit indecent.

“Step into a shopping mall and you will find a lot of these boys wearing these very shorts and it is all above the knee! Showing off their legs without any reservations.

“30 years ago, men wore long pants or short pants at knee length. Now? The shorter the better! For them, maybe it’s better if the height is the same as my underwear!” the anonymous individual ranted.