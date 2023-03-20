Netizen pays for hotel only to find it closed upon arrival

A SOCIAL media user recently revealed on Twitter his experience of paying for and booking a hotel only to find it vacant and dark when he arrived.

The netizen stated that he booked his room via an app only to find that the hotel he booked was closed for the night.

“Just my luck, I booked and paid for this hotel only to find it closed, locked and empty” wrote Raes.

“I called customer service and they told me they were only able to give their decision after 45 minutes. I had a long day and all I wanted to do was rest.” He mentioned in his post.

He said in his thread that he picked the hotel because he didn’t plan to remain there for long and wanted to leave early in the morning.

“I booked a cheap hotel because I plan to check out early in the morning. Just my luck.”

He further revealed that he had checked into another low-cost hotel and that the app had given him a refund.

Some internet users criticised the hotel operator for providing poor service while being a member of a well-known hotel chain in their comments on the tweet.

We can only hope that the hotel manager would enhance their services in the future to avoid such occurrences.