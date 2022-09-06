Netizen shares 14 traits of a ‘legitimate rich person’

A FEW days ago, a local netizen who claims to be a student took to Facebook to share his experience working part-time in a car detailing centre during his semester break. He talked about the traits that he noticed in his T20 customers, which generated plenty of lively debates in the comments section.

In his post, he talked about his passion for detailing cars and happened to meet a rich customer who hired him to clean his collection of luxury cars. He also said that the rich customer was so pleased with his car detailing services that he even recommended him to several similarly-wealthy friends.

After observing his new T20 customers for a time, the netizen claimed that he had noticed 14 traits of a legitimate rich person:

1. A legitimate rich person will not ask for a discount.

2. When they pay for a service, they expect perfect service. If they’re not satisfied with the service, they wouldn’t leave nasty remarks, but they would never work with you ever again.

3. When a rich person pays for a service, they want a perfect and good job. Never a sloppy job.

4. They’re willing to provide job opportunities for you.

5. They’re always generous to share their knowledge and experience with you.

6. They’re always humble, respectful, and never arrogant.

7. They never show off on social media.

8. They never compare their wealth with others.

9. They’re great conversationalists and great listeners.

10. They don’t dress flashily. Sometimes, they just wear shorts and flip-flops.

11. They eat simple food and don’t necessarily choose high-end restaurants. Sometimes, they would even bring their own lunchbox from home.

12. They prioritise their children’s education and nurture their independence and self-reliance.

13. They would choose to race on racetracks instead of highways.

14. Even their wives aren’t blinged out. Usually, they would just wear a simple silver necklace and ring.

He concluded the post with a quote that he heard from one of his customers: “The idea is to be rich, not to look rich.”