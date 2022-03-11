Netizens amazed by fearless female technician atop KLCC towers

A WOMAN, believed to be an electrical technician, has gone viral after a video circulated showing her comfortably carrying out her risky job on the highest point of Malaysia’s largest twin towers (KLCC).

The woman was seen equipped with a safety harness and focused on her work. Despite being 1,483 feet above the ground, she was still smiling at the end of the clip.

The viral video footage was posted on Instagram by a local aerial travel photographer, Siva Kumar (@siva_wwc), with a caption reading: My 1000th post found iron women this morning...”

In the comment section, Siva explained that the electrical technician team was set to replace the tower’s classic spotlights with a smart LED system, as the KLCC twin tower currently employs colour plastic wrap to vary its colour. Utilising the most latest RGB-led technology, the system is expected to be fully functional within three weeks.

The video appears to have been taken by a drone from a distance, and it reveals a unique perspective from above, as well as the videographer’s skills.

Among the comments by amazed viewers: “Stunning!! to the photographer, the lady, the workers, the iconic building, and the aerial view of KL. Beauty in different aspects of life.”