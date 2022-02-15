Netizens amazed by video of white tiger staying calm during a bath

THIS might be the Year of the Tiger, but it appears that at heart, they are all just oversized kitty cats.
Recently, netizens were amazed at a viral video on TikTok of a large white tiger lying placidly on the ground while it was being given a thorough bath.
You can watch the video here.
The video, which appeared to have been shot at a zoo or animal sanctuary in Asia, showed the tiger lying on the ground while a woman scrubbed and washed it. The tiger appeared to be enjoying the attention, licking its paws and stretching its muscles.
Netizens commented on how relaxed the animal was, and how casually the woman appeared to be while washing it. Some likened it to a pet owner washing their giant house cat.
All the while in the background, other large cats could be seen patiently waiting their turn to be washed.
Would your own pet cat be as calm if you had to give it a bath?