Netizens applaud two Malay women performing local Tamil song

MALAYSIA is well-known for being a melting pot of multiple backgrounds hence it is not surprising to find those living in the country speaking an amalgamation of different languages in a conversation, proving our multilingual prowess.

That being said, it is not everyday you spot a Tamil song sung by a non-Tamilian. Recently, two Malay women were spotted jamming out to a local Tamil song.

With a simple set up and armed with a tambourine, both women belted out a cover of the local hit Perak Kulle by Krish K and Haakash.

According to the viral TikTok video, the singers were said to have performed at Kajang Road in Penang.

One of the singers is known as Nora Vanish and the other singer as Yucha.

Their fluent pronunciation and rhythm earned tons of praise from netizens who were amazed at their singing, especially in Tamil where certain words can be difficult to pronounce.