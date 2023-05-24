Netizens blame Coldplay for recent storm in Kuala Lumpur

A STORM that recently hit Kuala Lumpur has invited a flurry of comments blaming the British band, Coldplay.

In a TikTok video by @utusantvofficial, it showed the recent storm on May 19 taking place outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, with strong winds tearing the roof from a booth in the vicinity.

The viral clip also showed fearful shoppers scrambling back into the mall to take cover from the storm.

Netizens were quite shocked at how unexpectedly bad the storm was and its effects, but many comments were also directed at Coldplay.

Social media users blamed the band for the storm hitting the area since their announcement to perform in Malaysia for the first time in November and apparently, it has upset the divine forces, indicating the wrath of God.

Plenty of netizens just left one-word replies of the band’s name as if to indicate what caused the storm, while others begged to reverse the decision for the band’s appearance.

“Welcome, Coldplay,” a netizen said.

“This is the consequence of letting Coldplay come to Malaysia. The Almighty is letting you know,” another netizen said.

“Please do not let the concert happen here,” a netizen pleaded, gesturing to Coldplay’s November appearance.

There were others who also mentioned that the storm was a sign of God’s anger towards mankind for their sins and urged others to repent.