Netizens call for Jakel boycott after racial Instagram post

PETALING JAYA: Muzaffar Jakel the brother of Datuk Faroz Jakel who owns the Jakel textile company took to Instagram a few days ago and uploaded a post that netizens have pointed out is racist.

The Instagram story by Muzaffar which has been removed said that he sympathised with a particular community for not understanding what ‘SOP’ actually means ahead of the reopening of Jakel outlets on May 4.

In response to the posting, Netizens have called for a boycott against the textile company. One netizen said on Twitter said, “Jakel is cancelled. No more Jakel.”

The owner of Jakel Datuk Faroz moved in to control the situation, issuing a public apology on behalf of his brother as reported by MyMetro on May 3. “With humility, on behalf of my family and the Jakel company chain, I would like to apologise to all Malaysians with regards to my brother’s statement,” Datok Faroz said.