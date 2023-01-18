Netizens caution delivery rider against heeding customer’s creepy request

DELIVERY RIDERS go through so much for so little in this country especially when at the whims of the customers who request to fulfill challenging tasks.

A delivery rider shared on his Twitter account, @syafiqunzir on how he received a mildly creepy request by a customer to dispose a wrapped glass bottle at a river located near Sunway Pyramid for a fee of RM17.50.

The customer also specified that the person doing so must be Muslim adept in reading holy verses from the Quran.

“This feels really creepy. Should I accept the job or report the job request?” Syafiq said in his Twitter post.

With Syafiq’s post gaining buzz online, most netizens have warned the delivery rider not to fulfill the customer’s strange request.

“Do not get involved in this. You never know if that thing in the bottle will be passed down to you,” a netizen advised.

“Throwing items into a river is an offense by law already. This person just wants to pass whatever is in the bottle to you. I hope you have reported this request to save others because not everyone is knowledgeable about these matters,” a netizen added.

Others pointed out that the amount offered for the task is too little since the task itself is carries a lot of risk to the rider.

“At least mark up the price a bit if you have to throw away a ghost,” a netizen said jokingly

““The amount offered is not equal to the rider’s efforts to dispose of the devil just to end up bringing it back home,”another netizen commented.