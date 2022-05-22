Netizens criticise Balenciaga's 'destroyed' sneakers

NETIZENS have slammed luxury fashion label Balenciaga, after it released the Paris Sneaker, a limited-edition canvas sneaker for men and women.

The Paris sneaker (worth about RM8,100), according to the company, is a retooled classic design that translates mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe with frayed canvas and rough edges, giving it a pre-worn appearance. Leopold Duchemin’s life pictures of these “extra ruined” limited edition sneakers show that Paris Sneakers are supposed to be worn for a lifetime.

The shoes were widely panned for being too ugly to be an effective awareness tool, but rather as an illustration of affluent people's tone deafness.

Netizens shared their dismay at the exorbitant price of a 'dirty' sneaker.

“This is honestly a slap in the face to those actually facing poverty. I don’t know why high-end brands want to utilize the ‘poor aesthetic’ so bad,“ one person wrote.

Balenciaga has previously garnered headlines for its unusual styles. In 2017, the brand introduced a shopping tote that looked very similar to Ikea's famous blue bag, which cost around RM9,402.

What do you think about the sneakers?