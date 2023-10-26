Netizens divided after local entrepreneur gifts flashy car to pet cat

A Malaysian businesswoman recently came under fire on the internet for disclosing in an Instagram video that she had bought a BMW specifically for her pet cat.

The businesswoman Haliza Maysuri was seen on the Instagram reel bringing her pet cat named Money to a BMW showroom to reveal its birthday present.

Subsequently, it was discovered that the present was, in fact, a brand-new BMW i7, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of RM 707,250.

She even decked the cat in a red dress that was tailored just for it to commemorate the event.

Talk about elevating the concept of “anak manja” to a whole new level.

But this left the businesswoman to a wide range of remarks, some supportive, others not as much.

While some people praised Money’s cuteness, many others denounced her actions, calling the video a form of “cheap content” that was done merely for attention.

The cat’s owner refuted the claims on Instagram that she was trying to flaunt her pet. The businesswoman stated that the video was just an idea for content to promote her goods.