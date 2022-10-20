Netizens: Flight fares spiked shortly after GE15 dates announced

SOCIAL media users have expressed shock to find flight ticket prices spiked so quickly after the announcement of GE15.

One netizen, who posted a screenshot of a ticket price to fly from Johor to Kuching, has asked an airline company and the transport ministry for a reduction in ticket prices.

“Transport ministry, and all involved. Please reduce the flight ticket prices for GE15? RM364 for a one way ticket from Johor to Kuching?” he posted on Twitter.

Another Twitter user, also echoed similar sentiments about the sudden jump in flight fares.

He shared screenshots of his attempt to purchase a return flight ticket from Johor Bahru to Kuching at 12.35pm, which stated the total to be RM359.42 for one ticket.

Most netizens complained that the prices of flight tickets have soared following the EC’s announcement of the polling date.

“Flight fares have doubled. GE15 is not the time to make excessive profits,” one Facebook user said.