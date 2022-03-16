$!Netizens gushing over nostalgic fast food memorabilia museum

IF you ever find yourself in Alor Setar, perhaps you can drive over to Top Fast-food Toy Collection for a stroll down memory lane.

On Twitter, Neyra Shazeyra (@neyrashazeyra) shared a post about her visit to the memorabilia museum in Kedah, which went viral and garnered more than ten thousand likes and retweets in a day.

According to Shazeyra, the place is chock full of fast food memorabilia over the years, from the first McDonald’s menu in Malaysia all the way to Happy Meal collectibles.

The store purports to have the first fast-food toy collection in Asia. With more than seventy thousand items in the museum, you’ll be sure to find something you’ve played with when you were young.

She explained that entering the shop was a major throwback for her as it reminded her and her husband of the toys they had when they were kids. And it’s not just old memorabilia. The museum is up to date and constantly updating its collection, including the famed BTS packaging craze from last year.