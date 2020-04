PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded a historic moment when our judicial branch streamed its proceedings online yesterday.

However, in what could be described as a weird turn of events, netizens were uploading comments asking the court to ‘prioritise the national language’. This seems to be in response to the fact that the online proceedings were conducted in English.

In response to this, lawyer Lim Wei Jiet explained that the Malaysian judiciary has had a long history in conducting proceedings in English due to British influences. He also pointed out that Article 152 of the Federal Constitution allows English to be used in court proceedings.