Netizens lament being asked to return to office

AS we transition into the endemic phase, employees are starting to go back to their offices mainly because of pressure from upper management.

After the pandemic, many of our mindsets shifted and with that came the new normal, but it seems that some of us are still stuck in our old ways and forcing it on others.

As diverse humans, we naturally work well in different environments, and studies have shown that a flexible hybrid work model boosts employees’ productivity and that forcing a work-from-office policy hurts staff motivation.

Besides that, of course, is the horrible traffic everyone is forced to endure.

On Twitter, netizens have started discussing the situation. A video of the recent congestion at the Batu 11 Cheras toll taken at 6.40am in the morning went viral last week, garnering more than 460,000 views.

“That’s crazy,” said a Twitter user.

“We should WFH. Employers need to change their mindsets. Petrol costs are high. Bosses still expect us to tag in at 9 and leave and work until after-hours all for measly pay.”

It seems that it’s a universal experience, after all, netizens are harping on the same tune. Some of the choice comments include:

“Employers need to implement WFH option. Having to go through this every morning really ruins the day for me.”

“If companies embraced the new normal and allow work from home at least 1-2 days a week, it can reduce traffic and be better for mental health. But no, the bosses need to see their minions toiling in office...”

“We can’t replace lost time. Those who commute from Kajang to KL will be stuck in traffic for at least 2-4 hrs per day. Do you know how many things can be done in 4 hrs? A lot. From working out, catching up with friends and family, reading, watching movies...”

“If I WFH, I can accomplish so much more with less travelling time!”