Netizens moved by students’ visit to late teacher’s grave

RECENTLY, a visit by a group of students to their late teacher’s grave went viral, touching the hearts of netizens.

In the video posted on TikTok under the account by the name of @azeemiskdr, a group of students were shown riding on motorcycles towards their destination.

The text on the video read: “After the last [exam] paper we visited teacher’s new ‘home’ (her grave)”.

It turns out the students had just finished their exams and had gone to pay their last respects to their beloved teacher who had passed away recently.

The students were next shown to be at a Muslim cemetery, their hands lifte up in prayer, with the text that said: “Hope that Cikgu Normala will attain peace ‘there’”.

The video garnered over 155k likes.

Netizens were moved by the students’ efforts to make the trip to say “Good-bye” and to thank their late teacher for her knowledge and guidance.

This only goes to show that Cikgu Normala would have been a great educator in her lifetime.

You can watch the TikTok video here.