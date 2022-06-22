Netizens praise journalist for his composure despite scuffle in High Court (Video)

NO one can deny that yesterday was an eventful day at the Shah Alam High Court following the hearing of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan’s murder trial.

The trial was marred by another incident where a lawyer representing former Cradle CEO Nazrin Hassan’s widow, Samirah Muzaffar, and two teenagers was involved in a scuffle with photographers before the hearing.

However, during the commotion, a broadcast journalist from a local television channel stole the limelight when he remained composed as the commotion took place around him.

The journalist, who was amid summarising the chronology of the murder trial, managed to avoid the commotion and instead continued his news coverage in spite of the tense moment behind him.

Netizens were quick to share their feelings with a majority of them praised the journalist for his composure despite under pressure.

“This guy is so professional; kudos to the journalist and the cameraman,“ a Tik Tok user said.

You can watch the incident here.