Netizens rage after MEF President insists employers shouldn’t disclose salaries in job advertising

THE Malaysian firms Federation (MEF) recently expressed its belief that firms should not be required to disclose their compensation structures in the open.

This, according to MEF President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman, is the case since salaries are regarded as confidential information that shouldn’t be made public.

His statement came after Muar MP Syed Saddiq on Buletin TV3 requested that the government pass the Salary Advertisement Act, which would oblige firms to post the pay scales for the positions they are hiring for.

However, Syed Hussain said, “It is therefore feared that the proposal to enact a law requiring employers to display the salary range in job advertisements will be seen as unfriendly to investors.”

“Furthermore, it will also make it difficult for the country to reach the top 12 in world competitiveness in the next 10 years.”

Malaysians were quick to respond to this statement saying: “If you want to continue underpaying us, just say it.” Another netizen said, “Don’t make salary ranges secret; let people choose their jobs and stop taking advantage.”

