Netizens seeing red over captured, painted monkey

SEVERAL days ago, a video of a monkey being held captive in a cage began making its rounds on the Internet, and sparked anger from netizens.

This was due to the small primate being cruelly held up with its arms tied to the upper corners of the cage, while the animal’s entire body was covered in a bright red/pink paint. The monkey also appeared visibly weak and distressed.

The video ends with an unknown, shirtless individual releasing the monkey into a jungle, while the monkey was still covered in paint.

The video was shared by the Malaysia Animal Association on its Facebook page. The organisation condemmed the animal abuse, noting that such abuses occur yearly due to the reports received.

The page also explained that strict actions can be taken by Perhilitan authorities if they manage to find out more information about the perpetrator.

Perpetrators can be faced with the full brunt of the law, including a jail sentence or a fine, under the Wildlife Protection Act 2010 if they are caught, charged and convicted.

Painting the monkey not only destroys its natural camouflage from predators, but also heightens the risk of it being attacked or killed by its colony due to the paint making it unrecognisable.