Netizens shocked by 19th floor condo unit hit by ‘flooding’

AS Kuala Lumpur was struck by yet another flash flood on Monday, social media naturally became inundated with videos of the various parts of the city, highways and residential areas that became flooded.
However, two videos that went viral were rather baffling.
In one video, it was shown that a luxury condominium’s pool area was flooded, while another condominium building right across from it was unaffected, despite their proximity. For added confusion, both are located in a rather uphill area of Bukit Jalil.
Another video shared by a Eiho Chye C H on Facebook showed a condominium unit being flooded by rainwater. The unit was said to be on the 19th floor of a condominium that the user self-censored as “L____z Condo”.
Commenters on the post theorised whether the situation was due to bad drainage or clogging.
It certainly is a weird time to be living in constantly flooded Malaysia, where both lowland residences and high-rise residences are affected by flooding.