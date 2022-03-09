Netizens shocked by 19th floor condo unit hit by ‘flooding’

AS Kuala Lumpur was struck by yet another flash flood on Monday, social media naturally became inundated with videos of the various parts of the city, highways and residential areas that became flooded.

However, two videos that went viral were rather baffling.

In one video, it was shown that a luxury condominium’s pool area was flooded, while another condominium building right across from it was unaffected, despite their proximity. For added confusion, both are located in a rather uphill area of Bukit Jalil.