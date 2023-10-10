Netizens shocked by RM 2,200 “jail-looking” room in SG

WE are all aware of how difficult it is to find a room to rent these days. We’ve heard horror stories about the condition of the rooms and tenants.

Now, a “store room” in Singapore is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

This room for rent in the The Esparis condominium on Pasir Ris Drive 4 was advertised on Xiaohongshu, and the lack of space and amenities outraged internet users.

If the room’s lack of space isn’t already a shocker, wait until you know the monthly rent. It’s a whopping S$650 (or RM2,253)!

The room is very small and devoid of any windows, fans, air conditioners, or mattresses. The bed and a small wooden shelf that was placed next to it were the only pieces of furniture offered.

If we are being honest, the room resembled more of a jail cell, rather than a room to rent.

Unsurprisingly, the OP was astounded by the sight of the room and asked, “Is this kind of rental even legal?” in the caption.

And it doesn’t stop there; the landlord also outlined a number of ground rules that people interested in renting this “jail room” must follow.

The following are a few of the requirements for the space:

• Minimum of one-year contract

• No smoking in the room, except in the kitchen

• Water and electricity bills must be split equally between tenants

• Must inform landlord beforehand if visitors are coming over

• No disturbing those who snore

In addition, the landlord stated that people from all walks of life, including flight attendants, airport, and warehouse staff, are more than welcome.

Allegedly, the monthly rental fee is S$1,400 (about RM4,800) if one chooses to “upgrade” to the master bedroom. While, tenants who don’t reside in Singapore get a $50 discount.

Netizens were outraged and furious with the advertisement due to the landlord’s audacity in charging such a high rent.

What do you think—would you ever rent such a room?