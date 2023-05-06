Netizens support e-hailing driver cancelling customer’s booking due to passenger overload

SOMETIMES when it comes to being an e-hailing driver, they have to deal with various people and their attitudes especially when it concerns the rules and regulations set up by the e-hailing company.

An e-hailing driver recently had to cancel his customer’s ride due to an overload of passengers.

In a TikTok video now deleted but reuploaded on Facebook, the driver’s passengers were seen entering his car and he told them that his vehicle can only fit 4 people but a total of six people entered his vehicle which frustrated him.

It was shown in the video that five passengers were squeezed at the back with two of them seated on one of their laps and even insisted to the driver that they can still fit in the car with one of them even attesting to her petite size being the reason she can fit.

“Please get down from my car. I am cancelling this booking,” the driver said in the 1-minute two-second long video.

Initially, the group of girls did not leave but after he repeated a second time, the passengers understood and got out of the car.

Netizens commended the driver for putting his foot down against having more than four passengers in the car as per his company’s policy.

“They could have just chosen a bigger car and with the number of people there, they can split the cost amongst themselves,” a netizen suggested.

Another netizen recounted their experience being an e-hailing driver and being taken advantage of by these kinds of customers.