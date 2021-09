When the live broadcast ended, netizens online took note of his kind heart and praised him for going the mile to get his friend a full-sized birthday cake.

During the live birthday celebration broadcast on VLive, J-Hope surprised Jungkook with a gift on hand. He told Jungkook that he bought many cake slices to form a whole cake because all the cake shops were closed at this late hour.

J-Hope’s recent kind gesture towards birthday boy Jungkook recently won the hearts of many fans online.

According to Allkpop, a post titled “J-Hope is so kind” on a popular online community forum showed a picture of the birthday cake bought by J-Hope.

The caption read: “Wow...Do you guys have a hyung (older male sibling/friend) who makes a whole cake with smaller cake slices and gifts that to you, because the cake shops were all closed? I don’t have any, but Jungkook apparently has one. He goes by the name of Jung Hoseok.”

A netizen commented: “Wow... this is so touching, for real.”

“I also need a Jung Hoseok in my life,” another user wrote.

“So warm. Right, [Jungkook] is the maknae who was raised with a lot of love from his hyungs,” another netizen commented.

“If it was me, I would have just bought one slice for now, and buy them the whole cake after the shop opens again. But this is sincerely so thoughtful, Jung Hoseok,” another user added.