Netizens touched by story of dad who traded durians for toys

HOW far would you go to put a smile on your child’s face? For one cash-strapped father in Jengka, Pahang, it meant thinking out of the box when it came to obtaining a toy for his children.

In a post on Facebook which recently went viral, a toy trader related the story of being approached by a man who wanted to trade some durians for a few remote-controlled toys. According to the trader, who shared the story on the Harga Rapat Facebook account, the man explained that he was short on cash, but was willing to make the trade as his child had always wanted to play with a drone.

Moved by the man’s determination to get the toys for his children, the trader and his colleagues set aside over RM200 worth of toys, consisting of a drone, a remote-controlled car and some other toys for the man’s four children.