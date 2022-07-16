New Shah Alam stadium ‘can be compared to Anfield’: MB

SELANGOR fans can expect a new stadium comparable to Liverpool’s Anfield after the state government handed over a letter of intent (LOI) to renowned developer Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) yesterday.

“MRCB was selected based on its technical and financial capabilities. In fact, the company was involved in the RM1 billion upgrading project of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in 2017,” Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari told a media conference yesterday.

When asked whether the refurbished or redeveloped Shah Alam stadium would be better than Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Sultan Ibrahim stadium, he said “I think it can be compared to Anfield”.

“The Shah Alam Stadium will get its inspiration from the Ajax Amsterdam Stadium, with a capacity for about 60,000 to 70,000 spectators,” he said.