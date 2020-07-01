New talent show I-LAND looks like a Hunger Games arena

Mnet’s latest survival show I-LAND kicked off without a hitch and viewers already noted the grandness of the whole show.

The ‘observational reality show’ features 23 trainees vying for the spot to be the next biggest Kpop stars and debut in a new boy group under BELIF+, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment. What caught viewers’ attention was the building the show is set in which could easily be another arena in the Hunger Games trilogy.

All of the contestants will have to make their way to the building which seemed to be located in the middle of nowhere and surrounded by lush greenery. It looks as dystopian as ever. Viewers later find out that the building holds a gym, a medical room, a performance room with moving floors and a rotating egg-shaped doorway which makes a grand entrance.





Even the Item Room looks like a superhero’s wardrobe because it’s decked with clothes, accessories and gears.

The show is marketed as an ‘observational reality show’ because the three producers/ judges literally observe the contestants from a separate producer’s room. This room has numerous screens plastered across the wall so the three producers – Bang Si Hyuk, Rain and Zico- could observe the contestants from the start to the end of the competition without even interacting with the contestants.