Newly opened Milo Kiosk at Tokyo Train Station excites Japanese netizens

RECENTLY, a tweet posted by Twitter user @TonanLeopard went viral after he shared images of the new Milo kiosk in Tokyo's Machiada train station.

He wrote: “There is a Milo bar on the Machida Station Odakyu Line platform. I tried it immediately.”

According to the tweet, a cup of Milo is priced at JPY200 (RM7.50). The drink can also be customised according to your preference since there are variety of fruity flavours available such as banana or kiwi mixed with pineapple, at JPY300 (RM11.30) per cup.

The Milo kiosk at the train station received a big reaction from the Japanese since the supply of Milo in the country had been cut off since December 2020 due to the extremely high popularity of the drink. The demand for the chocolate beverage has seen a 700 percent spike after many Japanese claimed the drink was full of health benefits.

Unfortunately, the Milo kiosk in Machida Station will only be available until April 30.

Milo truly appears to be the world's leading chocolate malt beverage that no one can resist.

