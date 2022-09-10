Newlywed wife ponders on leaving her husband due to dirty habits

A LOCAL woman recently confessed on a social media page that she is pondering on leaving her husband after two months of marriage due to his dirty habits.

In a report from Says, a Twitter page @ConfessTweetMY shared a screenshot of the newly married woman’s confession online which detailed her regret and disgust over her husband’s lack of consideration and unhygienic habits.

She said in her message that her husband tosses his wet towel on their mattress, leaves small traces of urine around the toilet seat and leaves traces of phlegm on the sink which disgusts her. She added that her husband gets angry when she tries to talk to him about the matter.

The anonymous woman then wanted some advice on how to broach this topic to her husband.

Her confession has garnered considerable traction on Twitter with netizens imparting advice while some questioned how she did not pick up on his habits before tying the knot.

“You should have tried living together for a short period of time before getting married. Only then will you discover his true behaviour,“ a netizen said.

“Ask him to clean up his own messes, and if he doesn’t want to, suggest getting and paying for a maid. One more thing, tell him to pee sitting down!,“ another netizen added.

“Okay, now you have to tell me how you didn’t pick up on your husband having dirty habits while you were dating, because this is a nightmare,“ a netizen asked.