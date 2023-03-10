NGO offers RM3k reward for information on culprit who drenched kitten in white paint

ANIMAL CRUELTY is rampant in Malaysia and many kind souls and organisations are doing what they can to not only help the victims of such vile acts but also combat this issue.
Recently, the Malaysia Animal Association has stepped up and offered a RM3,000 reward through their Malaysia Animal Crime Transparency (MyAct) initiative following an animal cruelty incident inflicted on a kitten in Gombak, Selangor, reported Harian Metro.
The recent post shared by @izzat_bashir on X (Twitter) showed a kitten drenched from head to paw in white paint.
“If you do not like animals, please do not be cruel towards them. Pity them. Even I could not bring myself to do this. Anyway, I have informed the relevant authorities to handle this,” Izzat said in his post.
He also updated in the same post that the kitten has been cleaned but is currently in a slightly weak state.
The RM3,000 reward is promised to those who can provide clear and concise information on the perpetrator of this callous act. Members of the public who wish to inform the organisation can contact them on WhatsApp (+60105394749).
The heartless act can be investigated under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015. If the culprit is caught, they can be sentenced to three years imprisonment or subject to a fine up to RM100,000.
Hopefully the culprit will be caught soon and the poor feline can get its due justice.