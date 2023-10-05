Nigerian recounts blatant racism experienced during his brief time in M’sia

A NIGERIAN man recounts his unpleasant, degrading experience of his short stint in Malaysia, being subject to racism and discrimination due to his ethnicity.

Author Suleiman Ocheni shared a TikTok video saying he came to Malaysia in 2016 when he was a student to visit his two close friends who were studying here at the time as he had not seen them for over five years.

He added that his time in Kuala Lumpur with his friends went well with “no problems” and then they decided to go island hopping in Sabah.

“Mind you, my two friends are Ugandan and Indian, so one of them is black. By the way, people were staring at us in the plane like they had never seen black people in their lives. That should have been our first clue,” he remarked in his video.

Things for Suleiman and his Ugandan friend went south after landing in Sabah when they were led into an office by the immigration officers in the airport.

“My Ugandan friend and I handed over our passports to the immigration officers then they took the both of us into a separate room. So we were there alone, and after a while, they returned and handed my friend’s passport back to her.

“But for me, I was not allowed to enter Sabah. He (the immigration officer) said and I quote, we do not allow your kind here. I was like, I don’t want any problems, I will go back to Kuala Lumpur. No big deal,” he added.