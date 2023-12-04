Nightmare e-hailing ride forces passenger to take the wheel

WE all detest e-hailing drivers that go out of their way to make us uncomfortable, but in today’s scenario, this e-hailing driver has won an award for the world’s most peculiar driver.

On April 8th, a Malaysian guy named Amirul posted on Twitter about his harrowing encounter with a disrespectful driver.

The story begins with the driver failing to pick Amirul up at the designated pick-up spot. He then approached the driver at a different pick-up location without fuss and entered the vehicle.

Once inside, the driver begins reassuring Amirul that he is a doctor while pointing to a stethoscope in the vehicle and encouraging him to stop being afraid.

The driver nearly collided with three vehicles at the beginning of the trip before asking Amirul if he had a driver’s licence. The worried Malaysian then mentioned that he had left it at home.

Following Amirul’s response, the motorist starts to sob and shout, “Mummy! Mummy!” before crashing into three traffic cones along the SMART highway.

Amirul begs the driver to pull over to the side of the road so they may switch places as he begs to take the wheel out of fear for his life.

Now that he was in the driver’s seat, Amirul was panicking about his safety while the unpredictable driver sat in the rear and claimed to be sleepy before eventually nodding off for a bit.

Lucky for him, Amirul managed to drive himself safely to the place where his company was waiting for him. The driver then made Amirul introduce his friend after noticing that company mentioned earlier was a woman.

At this time, it was clear that Amirul merely wanted to leave the situation, but the driver still had the audacity to demand payment of RM50 rather than the previously agreed-upon RM35.

After paying RM20, Amirul and his friend departed.

Amirul has since gotten an apology from the e-hailing company via Twitter and is awaiting further developments following today’s scheduled phone call.

We are extremely grateful that he was able to escape a dangerous situation and we sincerely hope that everyone who reads this will remain safe on their next e-hailing trip.