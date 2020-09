While it’s good to teach children to be responsible people, it’s irresponsible of parents to let their young children drive behind the wheel.

Recently, a 9-year-old boy in Negeri Sembilan was caught on camera driving a car by himself. The video posted on Info Roadblock JPJ/ POLIS showed the boy sheepishly smiling when asked who taught him to drive.

The boy said that it was his father who taught him to drive the family’s beaten up Proton Saga. The person behind the camera allowed the child to drive off after asking a few questions.