No excuse to skip voting - ‘Just use umbrella if it rains’: Ahmad Maslan

UMNO’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has reminded voters to use an umbrella if it rains on polling day.

He said there is no excuse for Malaysians not to go out to vote as there had never been riots in the 14 times when the general election was held.

They just need to use an umbrella, he said, referring to the monsoon season expected in November.

“If it’s raining, use an umbrella. They (voters) must go out,“ he said.

Ahmad Maslan also predicted that in the 15th General Election (GE15), 75% of the electorate would cast their votes.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously told critics that there should be no issue with calling a general election during monsoon season as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had done it in 1999.