No quarantine for close contacts starting April 22

COVID-19 close contacts, irrespective of their vaccination status, will no longer need to undergo mandatory quarantine effective April 22, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday.

The new Covid-19 protocol means that even the unvaccinated need not quarantine if they are identified as close contact to a Covid-19 case, unless they exhibit symptoms.

Previously, only close contacts who had received their booster jabs and were asymptomatic were allowed to skip the compulsory isolation protocol.

Khairy said symptomatic close contacts were advised to self-quarantine and conduct an RTK-Antigen self-test on the onset of symptoms and on the third day.

If the self-test was negative and symptoms improved, close contact would be allowed to do outdoor activities.