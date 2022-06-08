No ‘special service’, salon visited by cops after hiring sexy models for marketing purposes

RECENTLY, China Press reported that a salon in Puchong had uploaded a series of provocative images over their official social media pages, in a bid to shore up interest for their grand opening.

Featuring a Thai models, the women could be seen posing next to a white Ferrari sportscar as well as providing hair wash services for prospective customers.

The marketing gimmick worked and the post went viral across social media, attracting plenty of attention from netizens.

In fact, the post grew so popular until some netizens urged authorities to initiate an investigation into the hair studio over their lewd marketing tactics.

According to a viral news portal, The Reporter, the owner of the salon has since come forward to clarify that the models featured on their social media pages had only been hired as part of the grand opening event for promotional purposes.

“We are just a regular hair studio. Please do not share photos of our models to other Facebook groups and claim in your captions that we offer ‘special services’’.”

As predicted, police subsequently visited the shop and initiated an investigation concerning the uploaded photographs.

The salon has since uploaded a new post to their social media pages to refute any claims that they offer any sensual ‘special service’ or ‘massages’, and have said that they will lodge police reports against users who reach out to them for such purposes.