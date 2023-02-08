Nonagenarian working in McD’s for 23 years; Plans to keep it going till 100

A 90-year-old Japanese woman has gained prominence for being the oldest female waiter among the 190,000 McDonald’s restaurants in Japan.

Tamiko Honda, affectionately known as “Genki-grandma,“ has reportedly worked for her neighbourhood McDonald’s for an astonishing 23 years, according to Kumanichi.

Her day starts with taking a bus from her residence in Nishi Ward. Honda begins her shift as early as 7.30 am and for five days a week, she works a three-hour morning shift, and a large part of her new job responsibilities include cleaning the fast-food outlet’s surroundings as thoroughly as possible.

Despite her small stature and old age, she moves with efficiency and is a valuable member of the workforce.

She reportedly told Japanese media outlets that she enjoys and finds fulfillment in her profession when consumers show gratitude for her work, especially her cleaning job.

Hiromi Ushijima, the store manager said, “Mrs Honda is an indispensable presence in the restaurant because she always works hard with a smile.”

Evidently, maintaining a happy outlook throughout one’s life is the key to granny’s vigour. She also credits her ability to perform at the end of each day for her positive outlook and vibrant energy.

Honda said that working at this advanced age is an effort on her part to maintain her health, despite her family encouraging her to consider retirement.

What are your thoughts on Honda? Do you think you possess the perseverance to work without ever considering retiring?