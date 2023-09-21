Nur Sajat shares tearful moment while eating handmade kuih seri muka

NOT being able to return to one’s home country can be a sad experience since they would have to leave their friends and family as well as a sense of home in order to build a better life overseas, hence when eating food from their home country, the feeling of nostalgia sometimes hits unexpectedly.

Controversial entrepreneur and internet personality Nur Sajat shared a heartfelt moment in a Tiktok video while making a traditional Malay dessert.

In the previously recorded livestream video now on her TikTok page, Sajat was seen being guided by her live stream audience while making the “kuih seri muka”.

“I was really craving for ‘kuih seri muka’. There is someone here who makes this (kuih) but it does not taste that good,” she said in the video.

While tasting her handmade kuih, she expressed her gratitude to netizens for helping her make the kuih.

After that, she was suddenly overcome with emotion while eating the sweet treat, adding that the creation tasted delicious.

Many netizens sympathised with her especially now that she is far away from home.

“I choked up as soon as I saw her wiping her tears. She must miss her family,” a netizen commented.

“I pity Sajat...watching her cry like this. I cried with her too,” another netizen said.