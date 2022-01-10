Officer stays calm despite verbal, physical threats from man

IT’S safe to assume every Malaysian adult has been fined for some form of road vehicle violation at one point or another.

Yes, it’s frustrating and can be a blow for those who don’t even earn a lot of income to cover the bloated fines, but often times, it’s unreasonable to be angry towards the officers whose job it is to hand out those fines.

In the most recent incident that occurred in Kuala Selangor, a man was filmed verbally threatening a Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Selangor (MPKS) officer in a one-minute video that went viral on Facebook.

Due to the background ambient noise, most of his words were muffled. However some of the audible threats uttered include “Aku tumbuk muka kau, pecah pulak (If I punch your face, it’ll break)” and “Mati engkau (You’ll die)”. He also includes some Malay and Chinese profanities.

Towards the end of the video, the unnamed man throws a feint punch and continues to physically provoke the officer, who simply continues walking undeterred while checking other vehicles for violations.

In a statement released by MPKS, the municipal council explained that the man approached and threatened the officer because he was fined for parking his motorcycle on a disabled parking spot.

The officer was also applauded by netizens for keeping a cool head, and not giving in to the provocations.