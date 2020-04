PETALING JAYA: Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad took to Twitter today saying that 1 ton of fish was bought from the northern state of Kedah to be distributed to his constituency.

Saying it was extra contributions for the month of Ramadan, one pack of fish weighs two kilograms and will be distributed to 500 Shah Alam residents.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan began on April 23. This will be the first time for many Malaysian Muslims experiencing the holy month during a Movement Control Order.