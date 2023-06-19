Orphaned SPM graduate in Perak runs nasi lemak stall to support family

WHILE many SPM graduates are now on the hunt for the perfect university to pursue their tertiary studies, one 18-year-old in Kuala Kangsar, Perak is selling nasi lemak for a living to support his family.

Ahmad Awaluddin Idris wakes up every morning at 3 am to cook piping hot nasi lemak along with sambal tumis at a petrol station near his home, according to Harian Metro.

An orphan, he lost his father when he was just two and his mother died of pulmonary edema when he was 10. Meanwhile, Ahmad himself suffers from congenital heart disease and airway abnormalities.

He resides with his 57 year old aunt, Surani Ariffin or as she’s more affectionately called, Mak Yang and his cousin.

The aunt who is a single mother of two has been financially supporting the entire family by selling food in front of their house, with the assistance of Ahmad since he was 12 years old.

Unfortunately, Mak Yang got into an accident last year which led to her suffering from a broken leg. Her leg has not recovered fully and this has impaired her ability to run her food stall.

In order to put food on the table, Ahmad has to cook every morning, despite attending regular medical check ups at Penang Hospital every two to six months.

He prepares 150 packets of nasi lemak every morning, which he sells for RM1.20 a pack. By 7 am, his stall is up and running.

Despite passing all his subjects in SPM, he has opted to continue to run his food business in order to support his family.

“I want to continue Mak Yang’s efforts. Plus, I really have a keen interest in entrepreneurship.

“I’m also very grateful to Mak Yang for taking care of me. I want to be able to repay her kindness,” said Ahmad.

If you wish to help out Ahmad by supporting his business, you can check out his stall located near Petronas Padang Rengas, Kuala Kangsar or contact him at 017-5514851.