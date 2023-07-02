Outburst at Serdang Hospital’s Cardiology Department over 11-hour wait

IT IS common to see government hospitals full to the brim with patients and not enough staff, having patients wait for days on end just for a doctor’s appointment caused by a lack of manpower and insufficient resources for patients leading to hospital congestion.

Several patients had an outburst in a hospital after being made to wait for nearly 12 hours for their doctor’s appointments.

According to the TikTok video uploaded by @bisma_ali05, the caption said that the incident occurred at Serdang Hospital at the cardiology department’s waiting room.

The patients were believed to have waited from 8am to 7pm for their turn. The video caption also remarked: “Very bad service,” criticising the hospital’s long waiting hours amongst other things.

One of the patients in the video angrily yelled that his 73 year old mother had waited for a long time for her appointment.

“There are sick people dying here, you know that?!,” a man yelled.

A hospital staff came out to calm the angry patients but one of them retorted, calling out the staff for playing with their handphones and responding to patients’ queries rudely.

Netizens mainly condemned the hospital staff for not attending to the patients sooner and others called on the Health Ministry to look into the issue further.

“I came in the morning and at night is when I can finally leave the hospital. Their service is usually very slow, having to wait for the doctor for hours,” a netizen said.

“I went to a government hospital once. I went in at 11am, everything was settled at only 6am in the morning on the following day and that too I basically begged them to let me go home,” a netizen recalled.

“It’s good that someone was brave enough to call them out. If not, their service will remain bad,” another netizen chimed in.

“The Health Ministry should do something about this, there are many issues like this happening at government clinics and hospitals,” a netizen pointed out.