Overpriced Thai omelette in Ipoh results in unhappy customers

WHETHER it is a “telur dadar,“ a Japanese omelette over rice, or even a Thai-style omelette, we all enjoy a good, inexpensive, thickly stuffed omelette. However, the rate of inflation is still shocking us every single day, so what happens when even an omelette is overpriced?

Dania Sedek, an Ipoh-born chef and the owner of Niase Thai Street Food, recently sparked a discussion online when she unveiled one of her distinctive menu items: the Thai Omelette, which costs RM13.

She defended the cost and explained how to make her renowned Thai Omelette on her TikTok account, @daniasedek.

Her Thai Omelette was previously priced at RM8, however Dania raised the price to RM13 due to the additional ingredients after conducting extensive research on the costing aspect of her omelette.

Even so, the egg meal also includes vegetables, Prik Nam Pla (a Thai sauce), and three eggs. Her Thai omelette is also garnished with Ipoh bean sprouts and served without any meat.

Dania stated that other charges, such as cooking oil, food container, and other components, are included in the RM13 price in addition to the contents in the egg dish itself.

Dania may upgrade her dish to include other ingredients, but it also comes with an additional RM 20 price tag.

Many online users blasted her for charging a high price for an empty omelette, and many more criticised her for not perfecting her egg despite the high price.