Owner of Heng Kee Roasted Pork fined RM20,000 after admitting to animal abuse

HAVE you heard about the incident where a dog was spotted being pulled while tethered to the back of a car in Lukut, Port Dickson?

Recently, it was revealed that the person responsible for the horrible deed was the owner of Heng Kee Roasted Pork, a renowned business for its crispy roasted pork and popular TikTok videos of the owner’s son dancing.

The 62-year-old Shi Wenguang was detained by police after widespread outcry and charged in June with animal abuse under Section 29(1)(e) of the 2015 Animal Welfare Act, which carries a fine between RM20,000 and RM100,000, up to three years in prison, or both, if found guilty.

Sin Chew Daily stated that he entered a not guilty plea and was freed on a RM15,000 bond with one surety.

Shi has since modified his former position and acknowledged guilt regarding his role in the dog’s demise in an unexpected turn of events.

Though, he was present in court with his son in Seremban, it was reported he entered the plea when the charge was presented to him in front of the judge.

Given that this was Shi’s first offence, Shi’s attorney asked for a light punishment.

Additionally, he said that his client regretted his conduct and never intended to hurt the dog.

The judge ultimately fined Shi RM20,000, which was paid for by his son.