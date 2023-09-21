Oyen with injured foot visits hospital, gets treated by kind nurse

A VIDEO of an ‘Oyen’ limping at Selayang Hospital, in an attempt to seek treatment has captured the attention of netizens on TikTok.

TikTok user, @enoasan2 posted the 47-second video of the adorable stray orange cat wandering about at the accident and emergency section of the hospital.

“Oyen is complaining that his foot is injured and requires help,” captioned the video.

The video then shows a nurse who walks by, notices the injured cat and proceeds to offer treatment to the injured feline.

The kitty is then seen with a neatly wrapped bandage around its injured foot as it makes its way out of the hospital post treatment.